AUSTIN — Texas Parks and Wildlife commissioners accepted on Thursday proposals to temporarily close a section of San Antonio Bay to oyster harvesting.
Josephine’s Reef, a 48-acre area inside San Antonio Bay, will be closed to oyster harvesting for two years. With this temporary closure, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department hopes young oysters will be able to grow in size and make way for a new generation of oysters to populate the area.
The commissioners also unanimously passed a measure to permanently prohibit oyster harvesting in the Mesquite Bay complex, which is between Matagorda Island and the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge.
Hundreds of people, from oyster fishers to marine biologists, spoke during a public comment period in Austin that lasted for over four hours.
“The common theme here is that we are really struggling to sustain our oyster population,” department Chairman Beaver Aplin said.
The chairman said he wanted to continue to work with both oyster fishers and conservation groups to come up with plans that would benefit both sides.
“I want to push a sustainable solution for everyone,” Aplin said.
Regarding the oyster fishers specifically, Aplin said he wanted to “help these people because they want to work.”
A Port Lavaca business that relies on oyster fishers for its operation is Miller Seafood Co.
“People who are for the closures say that overharvesting is the reason why oyster reefs are closing, but I would put the blame squarely on Texas Parks and Wildlife,” company owner Curtis Miller said. “Boats wouldn’t be congregating in small areas without the traffic light system, which Parks and Wildlife created.”
The traffic light system gives Texas Parks and Wildlife the power to close and reopen reefs based on the oyster samples the department collects.
Restoring oyster habitats is an important task for Geoffrey Jacoby, who serves as the deputy director for the Texas Campaign for the Environment, but he said he has questioned the motivations of some of the organizations that have aligned with the pro-closure side.
“You can’t say you want to conserve the environment and then side with the fossil fuel companies who are extracting natural resources,” Jacoby said.
Jacoby said he sympathized with the fishers who can not catch oysters in Matagorda Bay this year because of temporary closures.
“They try to make living through fishing and now they are devastated,” he said.
Miller, the seafood business owner, said he will continue to support future efforts to keep oyster reefs open for harvesting.
“We’ll keep battling for our way of life,” Miller said.