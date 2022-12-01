Joe Paschal is back to work after retiring from his post as a professor and livestock specialist for the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service.

Paschal was recently named executive vice president for the American Brahman Breeders Association. As executive vice president, he will help the organization's board of directors promote Brahman cattle to livestock producers and ensure the genetic integrity of the breed.

"Brahmans were first introduced in the Texas Gulf Coast," Paschal said. "They have a short haircut. They can maintain a healthy body temperature. They utilize forage efficiently, and they store minerals, such as zinc, copper and selenium."

A commercial cattleman himself, Paschal said he still supports other breeds, such as Beefmaster, Brangus and Hereford cattle.

Cross-breeding between Brahman and similar cattle tends to produce offspring who live longer and make more milk, Paschal said.

"Only 10% of cattle born today are considered to be purebred," Paschal said.

As executive vice president, Paschal will oversee genomic testing, studying pieces of DNA for positive and negative attributes that can help cattle raisers determine the best uses for an animal.

"It costs $1.20 for every pound a cow gains at a feedyard," Paschal said. "If the animal has Brahman traits, the cost is 10%, and it grows 10% faster."

The "hybrid vigor" of the Brahman breed can benefit the animal's health as well, Paschal said. The American Brahman Breeders Association believes livestock with Brahman genetics are at an advantage when it comes to steering clear of expensive medical costs.

Paschal said his new employer does serve cattle raisers outside the United States, mainly in Central and South America.

Braford cow with Angus Joe Paschal A cross-bred Brahman and Hereford cow, which Joe Paschal, new executive vice president of the American Brahman Breeders Association, described…

"Members in Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Honduras and several other countries have their own leadership frameworks set up," Paschal said. "I'm looking forward to working with them too."

The former Texas A&M livestock specialist said he will be take his previous experiences with him into his new position.

"I'm very excited about what I'll do in my new job," Paschal said. "I've worked around Brahmans for 40 years, and I believe they have tremendous potential."