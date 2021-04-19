Victoria County Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire on Farm-to-Market Road 1090 near U.S. 87 Monday evening.
A few minutes before 5 p.m., the fire was called in by a passerby, but by the time responders arrived at the scene, the structure, an old mobile home, was burned to the ground. The abandoned mobile home had been damaged during Hurricane Harvey, and instead of tearing it down the property owners burned it, said Victoria County Fire Marshal Richard Castillo.
A controlled fire earlier in the day spread to an abandoned building after a change in wind direction. Residents doing controlled burns right now should make sure they check the wind reports and know if there's going to be a wind change, Castillo said.
"Just be very aware of the weather around you," he added.
