Passion Play
In a first, the Passion Play this year will involve live horses. This is a group shot before the event begins on Good Friday.

 Catherine Kohn | kkohn@vicad.com

The Passion Play in Victoria is under way.

The La Capilla de Santísima Trinidad, mission of Our Lady of Sorrows, has led a Living Stations of the Cross every Good Friday for the past 30 years. 

The Living Stations, or Via Crucis Viviente, is an immersive prayer experience where parishioners dress up in costume, memorize Scripture, and reenact Jesus’ journey to Calvary, following the structure of the traditional Catholic devotion of the Stations of the Cross. 

The Via Crucis began about 12:15 p.m. at the former Trinity Chapel at 2511 Ozark St. and proceeded South on Callis Street until reaching the current Capilla. 

The Living Stations ends with the Good Friday Liturgy in which we read the Passion Narrative from the Gospel of John, have a special veneration of the Cross, and end with the reception of Holy Communion.

This is a developing article. Check back for full coverage.

Catherine Kohn is features editor of The Victoria Advocate. A longtime journalist, she was a features editor in Florida and editor of a small newspaper in South Carolina. She loves theater, art, travel and meeting people from all walks of life.

