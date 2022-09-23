While Patti Welder Middle School was put into a lockdown Friday morning, the Victoria County Sheriff's Office said there was no active threat at the school.
The school resource deputy at the Victoria campus received a threat in the morning, according to a Facebook statement released around 10 a.m., but an investigation found no active threat.
Parents of Patti Welder students were notified of Friday morning, according to Victoria school district spokeswoman Ashley Scott.
The campus was operating "normally and safe" later in the day, but deputies planned to remain on the campus "for the time being," according a later sheriff's office statement.
The sheriff's office did not release details about the threats in its online statement, and did not immediately respond to requests for comment.