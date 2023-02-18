Every February, people across North America observe Black History Month in their own ways to remember African-American history.
For the students of Patti Welder Middle School, Black History Month was recognized through voluntary participation in a Black history art gallery presentation Friday evening and other activities.
Up and down the halls of the school, the efforts of the students were on display from essays on prominent African-Americans both current and historical, displays of Victoria's own history with F.W. Gross High School and, more importantly, drawings and paintings of prominent African-American people.
"We first thought about the idea of celebrating that diversity and also promote the unity here at the school," said Welder Principal Larry Rodriquez. "The students that worked very hard on this are from all different backgrounds and ethnicities, and they were all very excited to promote the culture of the classmate right next to them."
As attendees of the gallery presentation entered the classroom, where all the students' work was on display, the words of Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech echoed up and down through the halls of the school from a laptop.
The program was driven by the students' own desires to learn about African-American history, said Sherilyn Shelton, teacher and coordinator of the gallery presentation.
It has become increasingly difficult to teach history in schools over the years, so to have a program like this to engage students to learn the history themselves is a great benefit, Shelton said.
Civil rights leaders such as John Lewis, Rosa Parks, King and even some contemporary figures were all showcased through the students' work.
"Most of our students wanted to participate based on the history and learning something new," said Adrianna Cruz, sixth-grade science teacher. "All of our kids here are really about inclusivity, and they really wanted to participate."
From research essays, paintings and drawings participating students all contributed in their own unique way, Cruz said.
"It was an opportunity to learn a little bit more about history," she said.
The gallery will be on display through the end of February to give the teachers and students an opportunity to see the work students put in, Rodriquez said.
Black History Month programming for Patti Welder school will continue 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon with its "Patti Welder Middle School Observes Black History Month" presentation at First United Methodist where students will put on a choir performance, a short play about Henry "Box" Brown's successful escape from slavery in a box as well as speeches from students, Shelton said.
The students put in a lot of work into the program, and it would be nice to see the community support the students' efforts, she said.