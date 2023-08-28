AUSTIN — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton took to social media this weekend to reject rumors he will resign ahead of his upcoming impeachment trial.
Paxton on Saturday responded to a tweet from Scott Braddock, editor of the legislative website Quorum Report, about “credible chatter” that the attorney general would resign to avoid testifying at trial scheduled to kick off on Sept. 5. Impeachment lawyers plan to call Paxton to the stand, according to a list of witnesses The Dallas Morning News obtained last week.
“Wrong! I will never stop fighting for the people of Texas and defending our conservative values,” Paxton wrote on Twitter in what appeared to be his first public comment on impeachment since Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick imposed a gag order on the parties last month.
Asked for comment, Paxton’s attorney Tony Buzbee told The News, “the tweet is self explanatory.”
Paxton has said he will not testify. The House managers, who are presenting the case against him, have argued the state’s top lawyer must take the stand if subpoenaed but can refuse to answer questions by exercising his constitutional right against self incrimination.
House managers’ lawyer Dick DeGuerin said on Monday they continue to prepare for the trial in the Texas Senate.
The proceedings will determine whether Paxton stays in office. Two-thirds of the senators, who will sit as jurors, must approve any one of the 20 articles of impeachment against Paxton for him to be removed. If they do so, they can also vote on barring him from ever holding elected office in Texas again.
The Texas House voted overwhelmingly to impeach Paxton in May. He is accused of abusing his office to help Nate Paul, a real estate developer and campaign donor who was indicted for federal financial crimes in June, as well as conspiracy, bribery and unfitness for office.
Paxton, a Republican re-elected to a third term in November, has denied all wrongdoing. His lawyers have argued the alleged acts either were within Paxton’s authority as attorney general or are not serious enough to warrant impeachment. They argue the articles of impeachment should be dismissed.
Paxton is suspended from his official duties without pay pending the trial’s completion.