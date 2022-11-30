A pedestrian walking along U.S. 59 early Wednesday morning was struck by a vehicle and killed, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.
Law enforcement closed northbound U.S. 59 just before the SH 530 exit while they investigated the collision, from about 3 a.m. until about 5 a.m., according to a sheriff's office Facebook post published Wednesday afternoon.
The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene and was not from the Jackson County area, but no other identifying information was released.
The investigation is ongoing and the identity of the driver was not released, as of Wednesday afternoon.