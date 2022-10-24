The wind rustling through the tall, ripe corn stalks made the twisting paths of the maze seem quiet and lonely. That is, aside from the punctuated boom-thump of the apple cannons, decimating a couple of old cars down range with rapidly propelled fruit and the occasional burst of laughter that floated in with the breeze.

At least 150 people enjoyed all that J Welch Farms had to offer on Sunday afternoon at 111 Ripple Road, including the corn maze and apple cannons.

The sky was cloudy, the temperature cooler than usual and a stiff 20 mph wind made it feel like autumn in the Crossroads, at long last.

The wind was such that it lightly sprayed cool, sweet-smelling apple juice and pulp, pulverized by the three cannons, onto people waiting in line to shoot one — $5 to shoot 10 apples from a wooden bucket.

Mark Hernandez from the Bloomington Volunteer Fire Department wandered the grounds, selling $20 raffle tickets to benefit his department. Ten prizes — all firearms of various sorts — will be awarded during a "gun drawing" on Jan. 21 at noon. Top prize: an Anderson Mfg. AR-15 5.56/223.

Hernandez said he'd sold a lot of tickets at J Welch both Sunday afternoon and Friday evening.

J Welch Farms offers not only the corn maze and the apple cannons, but also zip lines, street tacos, wine tastings, charcuterie boards, gourmet pizza on cauliflower crust, live music, barnyard football, playgrounds, bouncing pads, cornhole stations and more.

The cost to enter Sunday was $17 per person. Only the apple cannons and foodstuffs went for an extra charge.

Brittany and Kellen Jennings, from Rockport, brought their family of five to enjoy the afternoon activities. Kellen stood pushing his little daughter, Lexie, in a swing, much to her delight. Mom was nearby, bedecked in heart-shaped gold-rimmed sunglasses and a green autumn jumper. Her dark curls swirled in the wind.

The couple's two older children excitedly roamed the play area, coming back to mom and dad, from time to time, to get permission for this or that, or just to give an enthusiastic report on their discoveries.

Between the toddler swing and play area near the corn maze and the apple cannons, there is a swinging bench of enormous proportions. Adults appear to shrink in size when they sit on it.

Oliver and Mayra Olivares have lived their whole lives of "more than 20 years" in Victoria, but Sunday was their first time at J Welch Farms. They sat on the giant bench swing with their youngest child, Bryson Olivares.

They enjoyed the day at J Welch, and this first experience of it, they said. An hour or two later, the couple and their children were still wandering around, taking it all in. Oliver snapped a few photos of little Bryson in the pumpkin patch area, near the entrance.

In the restaurant based in the main building, families gathered to eat a simple fare of pizzas and/or charcuterie boards filled with meats, cheeses, pretzels, crackers, chocolates and olives. J Welch served a variety of wines and other drinks.

The street tacos, Frito pie, hot dogs and other foods were sold from concession stands on the grounds.

The hot dogs are the Nathan's Famous brand, the menu said. The brand was first made popular on Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York, in the early 1900s. Apparently, they go well with an entertaining outing.

Back inside, one of the National Football League's Sunday afternoon games — the New York Giants against the Jacksonville Jaguars — played on a big screen above the bar in the restaurant. The hum of conversation drown out the play, but revelers could glance up and catch the score, at any rate.

Sunday afternoon at J Welch Farms had a definite autumn feel. You can catch it any day this fall. It is open seven days a week.