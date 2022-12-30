Should pawed acquaintance be forgot, the Pet Resort on Main provided ample opportunity for local dogs to connect with friends, update their profile pictures and ring in the new during the Ultimutt New Year’s Eve Disco Pawty on Friday.
The Pet Resort's Maria Castillo said the dogs enjoyed servings of a special cake made from peanut butter and Greek yogurt, portraits and a traditional New Year’s Eve balloon drop.
“We’re going to let all the dogs in, and we’re just going to release a bunch of balloons and let them just kind of have fun and play,” she said.
On Friday morning, about 25 early birds had arrived for the festivities with more expected throughout the day.
“The events usually draw anywhere, typically, from 50 upwards to 70, just kind of depending on the time of year and the event itself,” said general manager Brecka Tieken.
Whether they knew it or not, 2023 is bringing new opportunities to the animals who frequent the Pet Resort on Main. A new building is planned on the grounds and is set to become the Pet Resort's new day care with additional lodging, and an existing building will house their training facility.
"As far as dog day care goes, you know, that is great for any dog that is social but also for people that have longer days at work and are worried about a pet at home. It can be a really great opportunity for the dog to get out of the house (and) become socialized," Tieken said.
Dogs typically express their interests and goals through the wagging of tails and the pointing of snouts, and scientists have yet to determine whether dogs make New Year's resolutions for themselves. But if they do, Tieken has a theory on what they might say. One of the biggest problems they see in the pet community is the vast majority of animal surrenders are brought on by behavioral issues, she said.
"I think a dog would say, ‘I’m going to try to do better.’ They’re not perfect," Tieken said. "Neither are we, and so if they get maybe an extra chance or an opportunity to have that resolution, and to learn a few new things, get some training that can help them be a better pet — I think owners would be really happy about that."