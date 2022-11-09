Deputies arrested Camilo Andre Perez, 22, of Pflugerville, on warrants charging him with aggravated kidnapping and sexual assault, as well as on six warrants charging him with Class C misdemeanors.
Perez remained jailed Wednesday with bail set at $102,400.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 8 on a warrant charging him with theft of material, aluminum, bronze, copper or brass, valued at less than $20,000.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 8 on suspicion of criminal trespassing.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Austwell man by deputies Nov. 8 on suspicion of providing a false driver's license or identification.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria woman by deputies on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a property theft between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 8 on suspicion of criminal trespassing.
- VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Tivoli woman by deputies Nov. 8 on suspicion of failure to identify as a fugitive by giving false information and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, and on warrants charging her with forgery of a financial instrument and fraud by the use or possession of identifying information of less than 5 elderly people.