Deputies arrested Ruben Alonzo Hurtado, 27, of Pharr, Monday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense.
Hurtado remained jailed Tuesday with $2,500 bond.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 7 on a warrant charging him with assaulting a police officer or judge.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 7 on suspicion of resisting arrest, search or transportation and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 7 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria man by U.S. Marshals officials Nov. 7 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams case.
- VICTORIA — A 55-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Nov. 7 on a warrant charging her with bond forfeiture in a property theft between $50-$100 case.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 7 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams and on a warrant charging him with property theft between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — An 18-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 7 on a warrant charging him with harassment.
- VICTORIA — A 51-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 7 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Nov. 7 on a warrant charging her with property theft $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 7 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case and suspicion possession of a controlled substance less than 20 abuse units.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Cuero woman by U.S. Marshals officials Nov. 7 on a warrant charging her with parole violation.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old New Braunfels man by deputies Nov. 7 on a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in a possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams case.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria woman Nov. 8 on suspicion of criminal trespassing.