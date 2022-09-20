Victoria County officials warned residents of phone scammers Tuesday.
The scammers had called county residents using "cloned" telephone numbers that appeared to be coming from the sheriff's office, according to a news release issued by Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller. In fact, the calls were not from local authorities.
The phone scams threatened residents with accusations they had missed jury duty and court dates. The scams also accused residents of having outstanding fines.
"This is a scam," according to the news release.
Victoria County and the Victoria County Sheriff's Office will never call residents requesting payment for anything, especially money-wiring apps like Cash App, Venmo and Zelle, according to the release.
Residents who receive such phone scams should never disclose personal or banking information. Instead, they should hang up and notify the sheriff's office directly at 361-575-0651.