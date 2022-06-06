A good father will always be there for you.
They catch us when we jump from swing sets.
They cheer us on at our sports events and extracurricular events.
They show us how to hook fish, change tires and fill out job applications.
During the time we have with them, dads do so much for us from changing our diapers to answering late-night phone calls during our hardest times. In short, they are always there for us.
For the next Advocate reader-submitted photo contest, we want to see your dads and fathers. The photos can be just of your dad, but they can also include you and other family members. Be sure to also tell us a little about what makes your dad special.
Send your photos to victoriaadvocate.com/addphoto by 5 p.m. June 24 for a chance to win a prize. Be sure to tell us where the photos were taken and who is in the photos.
