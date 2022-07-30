Photo contest: Stay cool

The Cale Smith family taking our traditional picture in front of the shark at a Port Aransas surf shop.
Submitted by: Blythe Smith
We are at the apex of summer here in Victoria. In this month’s photo contest we wanted to see how our residents are cooling off during the relentless summer heat.
Even though we have a short submission for this week, these photos really embody all that comes with summer.
The winner of the contest is Blythe Smith, who submitted a photo of her family getting in a close encounter with one of the most fearsome creatures of the sea.
She will receive a gift certificate from Charlene’s Gifts in downtown Victoria.
Emmy, Olivia, and Piper along with their grandma playing with dish soap and water in buckets. They ended up getting completely wet and making “snow” with the soap bubbles. Fun was definitely had by all.
Submitted by: Diane Heller
Allison Berger staying cool canoeing at Son Valley Ranch with the First Baptist Vacation Bible School.
Submitted by: Paula Smith
Boys & Girls Clubs of Victoria summer campers cooling off at Ethel Lee Tracy Park.
Submitted by: Lynette Cunningham
Duy Vu is the photo editor for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at 361-574-1204.
