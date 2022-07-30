 Skip to main content
Reader Photo Contest

Photo contest: Stay cool

Smiths in Port Aransas

The Cale Smith family taking our traditional picture in front of the shark at a Port Aransas surf shop.

We are at the apex of summer here in Victoria. In this month’s photo contest we wanted to see how our residents are cooling off during the relentless summer heat.

Even though we have a short submission for this week, these photos really embody all that comes with summer.

The winner of the contest is Blythe Smith, who submitted a photo of her family getting in a close encounter with one of the most fearsome creatures of the sea.

She will receive a gift certificate from Charlene’s Gifts in downtown Victoria.

Summer Fun at Grandma’s

Emmy, Olivia, and Piper along with their grandma playing with dish soap and water in buckets. They ended up getting completely wet and making “snow” with the soap bubbles. Fun was definitely had by all.
Canoeing

Allison Berger staying cool canoeing at Son Valley Ranch with the First Baptist Vacation Bible School.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Victoria

Boys & Girls Clubs of Victoria summer campers cooling off at Ethel Lee Tracy Park.

Duy Vu is the photo editor for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at 361-574-1204.

