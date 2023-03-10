The man who died in Monday night's helicopter crash southwest of Port O'Connor was a Bay City surgeon with a full-time practice at the Matagorda Regional Medical Center.
Glenn Ihde, 56, of Bay City, and his girlfriend, Arcilia Cisneros, 49, of Houston, died when a helicopter Ihde owned and was piloting crashed outside a home in a neighborhood on East Burgundy Bay, a residential roadway about 5 miles southwest of Port O’Connor. Ihde owns two properties in the neighborhood of the crash site.
Ihde was a regular speaker on a web series about preventing acid reflux and esophageal cancer called TIF Talk. He was also a past president of the Texas Association for Bariatric Surgery.
He graduated from Creighton University with a chemistry degree in 1988 and from the University of Kansas School of Medicine in 1993, according to his LinkedIn profile. He did his surgical residency at that university and was a member of Alpha Omega Alpha, the medical school honor society, throughout his time at the University of Kansas.
Matagorda Regional Medical Center officials said they were grieving after learning of his death.
"Our hearts are profoundly saddened by the unexpected loss of Dr. Glenn Ihde. Dr. Ihde served our community as a General Surgeon since 2018 and played a vital role in bringing new procedures and technological advances to MRMC. He will be greatly missed by his patients, coworkers and fellow medical staff members. Our prayers and sincerest thoughts are with the Ihde family," the center said in a Facebook post.
A former patient commented on the post, "I had to have my appendix removed right after COVID showed up. No-one was allowed to come in with me, so my husband had to stay in the vehicle in the parking lot. When I woke up from surgery, he was sitting at my bedside. When I looked over at him, he asked if I was okay. I told him I had no idea ... why was he there? (I was worried something was wrong ... no surgeon does that!) He quickly reassured me that everything went perfectly, he just didn't want me to wake up alone. He sat with me for a bit and made sure that I called my husband. I will never forget the true kindness that he showed me."
Ihde was also at one time the Trauma Medical Director at San Angelo Community Medical Center, according to a Facebook video he recorded.