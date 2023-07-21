A coalition of environmental groups, including one from Calhoun County, took a key step Monday in a lawsuit against a state environmental agency.
Lawyers representing plaintiffs San Antonio Bay Estuarine Waterkeeper and Texas Campaign for the Environment laid out their case against the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, stating TCEQ mishandled the process that resulted in Houston-based company Max Midstream receiving an air permit for a new oil export terminal to be located in the Port of Calhoun.
The 79-page document filed by the plaintiffs in Travis County district court is known as an initial brief.
The environmental groups particularly took issue with:
- TCEQ's denial of contested case hearings for people who expressed concerns about air pollutants
- TCEQ's issuance of a minor source air permit, which generally has looser restrictions for air emissions
TCEQ, which has until Sept. 15 to submit a legal response, declined to comment. A three-hour court hearing over the matter is set for Nov. 8 at 2 p.m. in Travis County.
Waterkeeper Director Diane Wilson said she believes TCEQ favors industry anytime new projects are proposed.
"We feel this oil export terminal will be a huge project," Wilson said. "TCEQ totally underestimated the project."
Before a final draft for an air permit is approved, the public can submit comments to TCEQ and request a contested case hearing, which is a type of legal action meant for people who believe they would be personally affected by a facility emitting air pollutants. Cases are heard by the State Office of Administrative Hearings.
In their brief, the plaintiffs stated Max Midstream asked TCEQ commissioners to apply "'well-established Commission precedent,'" that a person seeking a contested case hearing must live a mile or less from the site.
According to a TCEQ brochure, the agency requires contested case hearing applicants to give the distance from their residence to the proposed facility, but there is no specific distance limit.
None of the plaintiffs were granted a contested case hearing by TCEQ.
In April 2022, TCEQ issued a minor source air permit to Max Midstream, meaning the air emissions at the oil terminal are permittable until the threshold of 250 tons per year is reached. For major source air permits, the threshold is 100 tons per year.
Erin Gaines, an attorney representing the plaintiffs through the environmental law firm Earthjustice, said TCEQ's decision to issue a minor source permit could have damaging consequences.
"If its volatile organic compounds are over 100 tons per year, that could contribute to smog and all kinds of health issues," Gaines said.
By filing a lawsuit, Gaines said the plaintiffs want an outcome that allows for more public participation in the environmental permitting process.
"These issues should have been fleshed out in an evidentiary trial, which is what a contested case hearing is," Gaines said.