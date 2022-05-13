A SkyWest Airlines flight from Victoria to Houston skidded off the runway at George Bush Intercontinental Airport on Wednesday, officials said. No one was seriously injured.

SkyWest operates two flights a day from Victoria Regional Airport to Houston under the United Airlines label. The plane, a Bombardier CRJ200, was carrying 13 passengers and three crew members, the airline said. The aircraft can seat up to 50 passengers.

Flight UA5069 arrived in Houston nearly 40 minutes early, according to a track on FlightRadar24.com. It departed Victoria at 1:51 p.m. and landed at 2:19 p.m., gliding onto the runway at about 148 mph. It was scheduled to arrive at 2:59 p.m.

After touching down, the plane veered to the right and left the runway. It came to a stop near a construction site, the airline said in a statement.

"SkyWest flight 5069, operating as United Express from Victoria Regional Airport to Houston International Airport, experienced a steering issue and rolled off the runway at the end of its landing," the statement says. "There were no reported injuries and we bused our customers to the terminal. Our maintenance team will fully inspect the aircraft."

The aircraft was certified to fly 2003, according to Federal Aviation Administration records. That certification ends in 2024.

The FAA has not responded to questions from the Victoria Advocate regarding the incident.

It was at least the second incident this year involving a SkyWest flight in the United States.

In January, a Delta flight operated by the regional carrier with about 70 passengers made an emergency landing in Freeland, Michigan, as it headed to Minneapolis from Hartford, Connecticut. No one was injured.

SkyWest in March filed with the U.S. Department of Transportation to stop serving Victoria and 28 other small communities, but the request for Victoria was rejected until a replacement is found.

This is a developing article. Please check back for updates.