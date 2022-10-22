Finding the right kind of native grass to use when developing a wildlife habitat is a task Doug Jobes can help with.
Jobes, the assistant director of the Coastal Prairies Native Seed Project, will speak about restoring wildlife habitat by planting native seeds.
The native seed project is part of the Caesar Kleberg Wildlife Research Institute at Texas A&M University-Kingsville.
During his presentation, Jobes will share his organization’s process for growing native seeds. A native seed is collected and evaluated for quality and production potential. The seeds picked for growing are later collected and sent to a commercial seed company, where they are further developed.
“We provide a regional seed development plan so you can be well informed and your seeds will perform well,”Jobes said.
Native seeds appeal to farmers wanting to plant them in a field, ranchers who want to grow forage for cattle and government agencies, like the Texas Department of Transportation, who requested roadside plants.
To enhance its own efforts to grow seeds, the Coastal Prairies project opened a seed increase facility in Edna on the property it leases from the Lavaca Navidad River Authority. Jones said the facility has an irrigation system, which has been a beneficial resource during this summer’s drought.
“We have irrigation there so we don’t need to rely strictly on rainfall,” Jobes said. “The seeds are in a controlled setting.”