When A. Van Jordan, the next speaker in the University of Houston-Victoria/American Book Review Reading Series, was growing up in a working-class black community, he would hear stories about people who tried to bring change or do something different and eventually were forgotten.
“As a boy, I thought those stories were just apocryphal tales told by old people,” the poet said. “But as I grew up, I began to have similar experiences, and I realized the importance of passing those stories down to future generations.”
Jordan, the Robert Hayden Collegiate Professor of English Literature and Creative Writing at the University of Michigan, will read from some of his work during a UHV/American Book Review Reading Series presentation at 11 a.m. Oct. 24 in the Alcorn Auditorium inside UHV University West, 3007 N. Ben Wilson St. The event is free and open to the public.
“A. Van Jordan uses his writing to weave complex, fascinating content together,” said Jeffrey Di Leo, ABR editor and publisher and dean of the UHV School of Arts & Sciences. “His work challenges the typical perspective and encourages readers to look beyond their everyday, common knowledge.”
The poems in Jordan’s poem collection, “The Cineaste,” use films as a lens to examine the human condition, Jordan said. One of the poems explores the film “American Gigolo,” which had an impact on how he viewed the concept of masculinity when he was young.
“When I saw the film, something in me knew it was different and important,” he said. “When it came out, most of the film representations of masculinity were about tough loners like Clint Eastwood, and women were just a garnish to their lives. But here was a man with a fancy car and great clothes, and he loved women and was vulnerable. I’d never seen that before.”
Much of Jordan’s work is based on his research into stories about historical figures who are not well known or who are nearly forgotten, he said. “The Cineaste” stemmed from his research into Oscar Micheaux, a black film director and producer during the early days of film. He made both silent and sound films and was the first black man to write, direct and produce both a major feature-length film and a sound feature-length film, with at least 44 films to his credit.
Jordan’s research became the poem “The Homesteader,” named after one of Micheaux’s films. The poem explores Micheaux’s journey from a homestead farmer to a filmmaker and his perspective of and response to the controversial film “The Birth of a Nation,” which featured the Ku Klux Klan as heroic figures and portrayed black characters as conniving and abusive. In contrast, Micheaux’s films portrayed black characters as serious protagonists striving for a better life.
“I’m often looking for moments in history that are important but forgotten by most of society,” Jordan said. “I want to reclaim those moments and allow people to see the world around them in a different light. It’s an opportunity to look inward as we reexamine those moments.”
