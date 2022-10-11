Police said they arrested a man and woman Monday on child endangerment charges after finding four kids were alone at home with drugs and gun.
Victoria police stopped the man and woman's vehicle for a traffic violation Monday near the intersection of Stayton Avenue and Brownson Street, according to police Facebook post. The stop led to a chase and their arrests on multiple charges, according to police records.
About 2:50 p.m., an officer stopped Jamel Galindo, 34, and his passenger, Marciella Siller, 37, both of Victoria. The officer smelled marijuana, according to the Facebook post, and instructed Galindo and Siller to exit the vehicle. While the officer was investigating, the report said, Galindo returned to his vehicle and fled the scene.
One officer stayed with Siller, while another pursued Galindo. The vehicle pursuit ended near the 12200 block of U.S. 59 South when Galindo stopped the vehicle prior to crossing spike strips which had been deployed by the Victoria County Sheriff's Office, the report said.
A felony stop was conducted and Galindo was taken into custody.
Authorities discovered that Galindo and Siller had been in possession of a large amount of methamphetamine and crack cocaine; all individually prepackaged. A firearm was also located.
Galindo and Siller, both convicted felons, were arrested and taken to the Victoria County Jail.
A search warrant was executed at Galindo and Siller’s home in the 1400 block of East Stayton Avenue. At the home, officers found four children, all under 10 years old, alone inside. It's unclear whether the two adults are the parents of the children.
Officers also found a large amount of methamphetamine, crack cocaine, ecstasy and an additional firearm at the home, according to police.
The children were released to a family member.
Galindo was arrested on suspicion of tampering with or fabricating evidence to impair an investigation, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, four counts of abandoning or endangering a child, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance greater than 400 grams, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
Siller was arrested on suspicion of tampering with or fabricating evidence to impair an investigation, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, four counts of abandoning or endangering a child, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance greater than 400 grams and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Galindo remained jailed Tuesday on bonds totaling $230,000.
Siller was not in the jail as of Tuesday.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 51-year-old Laredo man by deputies Oct. 10 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a property theft between $50-$500 case.
- VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 10 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 400 grams, possession of a controlled substance between 28-200 grams, money laundering between $2,500-$30,000, tampering with or fabricating evidence to impair an investigation, and two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 57-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 10 on a warrant charging him with property theft between $2,500-$30,000.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Inez man by deputies Oct. 10 on suspicion of property theft between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 10 on suspicion of violating a bond or protective order.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers on a warrant charging her with a parole violation.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 10 on suspicion of stalking and on a warrant charging her with property theft between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 11 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 49-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 11 on a warrant charging him with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 11 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second or more offense.