Two students were injured Wednesday in a "student-driven" incident after multiple stabbings were reported at Wharton High School, according to police and school officials.
"At this time, we believe the alleged offense to be student driven and not the result of anyone gaining access to the school from the outside," according to a Wharton Police Department Facebook post published about 3 p.m.
Two people suspected of being involved were located and quickly apprehended by authorities after officers from the Wharton Police Department, Wharton school district police department and Wharton County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the location, according to the Facebook post.
The two injured students, who were both alert and conscious, were taken by helicopter to Houston for medical treatment, according to police.
As of 3 p.m., the scene was secure.
EARLIER WEDNESDAY
A "physical altercation" involving a knife and multiple students at the high school during lunch on Wednesday left two students injured, according to a statement by Wharton school district Superintendent Michael J. O'Guin Sr.
One student was transported to a local hospital and the other was flown out by helicopter for medical attention.
Wharton high and junior high schools were both placed on lockdown after the incident while campus and district police located one of the students involved, the statement said.
This lockdown will be lifted "soon," according to the statement released around 2:35 p.m. on Wednesday, and will then go into "shelter in place" as the district investigates.
"All other students are safe," the statement said.
Once the schools begin to shelter in place, students will be released through their standard reunification process.
Parents will be notified once that reunification process begins.
"The safety of our students and staff remains our number one priority," O'Guin said in the statement.
EARLIER
Wharton High School and Junior High School are currently on lockdown, according to a statement from the Wharton school district Wednesday afternoon.
The campuses are secure and all staff and students are safe, the district said, adding that a press release will be issued shortly.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.