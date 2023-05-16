Police deployed drones and K-9s as part of a vehicle burglary investigation that resulted in the arrest of three adults and detention of a juvenile Tuesday morning.
About 1:25 a.m., officers were sent to the 500 block of Waterford Drive to investigate a potential vehicle burglary, according to a Victoria Police Department news release issued Tuesday.
A caller had heard their car alarm go off, looked outside and seen a white Dodge Durango driving away fast.
Shortly later, a Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority police detective saw a vehicle matching that description and stopped it in the 200 block of Eagle Creek. When the vehicle stopped, three people ran from it, leaving behind Mario Salinas, 17, and Aric Mundine, 18.
Police searched the vehicle, finding a stolen pistol and purse, which had just been stolen from a vehicle, according to the release.
A sheriff's office K-9 and police drone team were used at that location to look for the people who had fled.
Eventually authorities located a 16-year-old juvenile and Nathaniel Escobedo, 19, at a residence in the 200 block of Macon Creek.
Ultimately one juvenile was detained. Three adults were arrested for the following charges:
Aric Mundine, 18:
- Burglary of a vehicle
- Theft of a firearm
- Engaging in organized criminal activity
Mario Salinas, 17:
- Burglary of a vehicle
- Theft of a firearm
- Engaging in organized criminal activity
Nathaniel Escobedo, 19:
- Burglary of a vehicle
- Theft of a firearm
- Evading arrest or detention
- Engaging in organized criminal activity
- No Driver’s license (warrant)
- Failure to appear (warrant)
- No seat belt (warrant)
- 16-year-old juvenile
- Burglary of a vehicle
- Theft of a firearm
- Evading arrest or detention
- Engaging in organized criminal activity
This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to call Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200 where callers can always remain anonymous.
