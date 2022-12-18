Police announced on Sunday they had arrested a hit-and-run driver, one day after she seriously injured a boy riding his bike in Victoria.
"Thanks to the power of social media, specifically the VPD FB page, the offender in this case has been identified and arrested in less than 12 hours," police said in a Sunday Facebook post.
Belinda Ramirez Delgado, 53, of Victoria, was arrested on a charge of accident involving serious bodily injury with a $15,000 surety bond.
About 6:30 p.m. Saturday, a 10-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle in the 1000 block of Buena Vista Avenue, according to a police Facebook post published Saturday evening.
In the initial post, police asked for the public's help in getting information about the incident.
After striking the boy, the vehicle, which was described as a "blue truck," drove west and then turned south onto Jecker Street.
The boy was taken by Victoria Fire Department EMS to an area hospital with "serious injuries," according to police. He remained in critical condition Sunday, according to police.