After a vehicle and foot pursuit, officers arrested a Victoria woman Monday morning on suspicion of driving a vehicle reported stolen in Port Lavaca.
Cherish Norman, 34, of Victoria, sped off in a blue Mercedes GLK, which was reported stolen, after police attempted to stop her near the intersection of East Rio Grande Street and Lova Drive, at about 3:45 a.m., according to a police report.
The pursuit circled Hopkins Park, 505 S. Laurent St., beginning about 4:15 a.m., according to a witness who lives in the neighborhood. The witness chose to remain anonymous.
Authorities reported police laid down spike strips to stop Norman at 1600 E. Juan Linn St.
Norman and a passenger then fled on foot but were soon arrested, police said.
Norman was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and evading arrest or detention.
It is unclear whether her passenger was charged with a crime.
Norman remained jailed Monday afternoon with bonds totaling $42,500.
Evading arrest or detention in a vehicle is a Class A misdemeanor, which carries a fine of up to $4,000 and up to one year in jail.