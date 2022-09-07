Authorities discovered an AK-47 and marijuana at the home of a convicted felon Tuesday, according to police.
Victoria police and Victoria County deputies stopped a vehicle in the 1800 block of East Power Avenue for a traffic infraction that day, according to a Victoria Police Department Facebook page published Wednesday.
The officers and deputies were assisted by other members of the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force.
An investigation revealed the vehicle's only occupant, Michael Delgado, 22, had a gun. Delgado is a convicted felon, according to police.
Delgado was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Further investigation revealed he had a gun and drugs at his home, and a search warrant was issued.
An AK-47 and marijuana were discovered inside the home, according to police. Delgado received additional charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of marijuana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.