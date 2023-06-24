A man who was seen falling over in his Queen City yard by a neighbor on Saturday was later declared dead and police were investigating.
The man, described as Hispanic and in his 50s or 60s, was seen collapsing about 2:30 in his yard on the 2300 block of North Cameron Street near Christ's Kitchen, when a neighbor called authorities for assistance, Victoria police Sgt. John Ortiz said. The man, who has not been named by authorities, was declared dead just before 3 p.m. Ortiz said it appeared the man died of natural circumstances.
Three police cruisers and an ambulance were dispatched and the cruisers remained at the location nearly two hours after the man's collapse.
The man lived in a home that had been converted to apartments, Ortiz said. The neighbor said they saw him pass out and told officials he had a medical condition. That condition was unclear Saturday afternoon. At the time, the temperature in Victoria was near 97 degrees.
Ortiz said police were still processing the area and attempting to confirm the man's identity.
He said more information would be disclosed as it becomes available.