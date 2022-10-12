Police are investigating the death of a man found shot Tuesday night in a Victoria neighborhood.
About 10:30 p.m., Victoria police officers were dispatched to home in the 1000 block of Virginia Avenue where a domestic disturbance was reported, according to a Victoria Police Department news release issued Wednesday morning.
Before police could arrive at the home, they were informed someone in the disturbance had been shot and the offender had already left the location.
When officers arrived, they found a 43-year-old man lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound. The man was taken by the Victoria Fire Department's EMS to a local hospital. At the hospital, the man died.
The shooting is thought to be an isolated incident, and the investigation was ongoing, according to police.
No arrests had been made as of Wednesday morning, and police had not identified the man fatally shot.
Additionally, it's unclear whether police have identified any suspects.