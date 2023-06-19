Police lights with name, generic photo

A man was found dead in Victoria Monday evening, prompting a homicide investigation by police.

About 7:20 p.m., police were dispatched to a home in the 600 block of East Juan Linn Street where "an unconscious male laying a yard" was reported, according to a department news release issued about 9:30 p.m.

Authorities determined the man was 67 years old and dead.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, and detectives are "actively following up on all leads," according to the news release.

As of Monday evening, police had not released the man's identity but said the death appeared to be an isolated incident and there was no danger to the public.

Jon Wilcox is the local editor for the Victoria Advocate. Jon is a former Advocate crime and courts reporter. He may be reached jwilcox@vicad.com or 361-580-6515.

