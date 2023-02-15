A man, who was later arrested, shot at patrons outside a Victoria night club Wednesday morning, police said.
About 4:40 a.m., officers were dispatched to Ricardo's, 1705 Port Lavaca Drive, after gunshots were reported there, according to a Victoria Police Department news release issued Wednesday evening.
A preliminary investigation determined a person drove to the business and shot at patrons in the parking lot, striking the building and two unoccupied vehicles. No one was struck by gunfire.
Detectives were sent to the location and were able to obtain an arrest warrant for 31-year-old Rolando Sanchez on four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
About 1 p.m., officers, detectives, members of the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Task Force and members of the U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Sanchez. He was arrested on the outstanding warrant and also charged with failure to display a drivers license, driving on the wrong side of the road, and a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
Sanchez was being held at the Victoria County Jail without bail.