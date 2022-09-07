A man led authorities on a chase Wednesday morning, prompting a Victoria middle school to be locked down, according to police.
Arturo Suniga, 40, was arrested after leading law enforcement on a vehicle, and then foot, chase, according to a Victoria Police Department Facebook post published Wednesday evening. He was arrested on charges of duty striking a fixture, violation of parole, resisting arrest, evading arrest with previous convictions, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4-200 grams and evading arrest with a vehicle.
About 9:15 a.m., police with the help of U.S. Marshals Service officials, were looking for Suniga, who had an outstanding parole warrant.
Authorities attempted to stop Suniga, who was driving a green Mazda near Lone Tree Road and Lova Drive, and a pursuit began.
Suniga lost control of his vehicle, striking a stop sign, but continued driving until losing a tire. Suniga finally stopped in the 1000 block of North Laurent Street and exited the Mazda and ran away.
As a precaution, a perimeter was established, and Patti Welder Middle School was placed on lockdown.
Suniga was found hiding behind a shed on Pine Street and attempted to run again.
Police said he resisted arrest before a Taser was deployed.
Officers discovered about 5.7 grams of methamphetamine in Suniga's vehicle.
