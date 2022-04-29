Victoria Police Department will host two community meetings.
Residents will have an opportunity to learn about the Victoria Police Department and other local government groups that serve their neighborhoods during the two community meetings hosted by VPD’s Community Engagement Unit.
Residents will be able to ask questions and provide feedback to representatives of City departments and the County’s Animal Control department.
These come-and-go meetings are free and open to the public.
The meeting for neighborhoods south of Airline Road will be from 6-8 p.m. May 16 at Meals on Wheels, 603 E. Murray St.
The meeting neighborhoods north of Airline Road will be from 6 to 8 p.m. July 14. The location will be determined later.
For more information, contact the Victoria Police Department Community Engagement Unit at 361-485-3808.
