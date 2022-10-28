Republican State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst has held her seat in Austin for eight years. She recently said she will "win and win big" against her opponent, political newcomer Democrat Josh Tutt, a seventh-generation Texan looking for change.
Both candidates said why District 18 voters should elect them and how important their vote is, going into this election. District 18 includes Victoria and Goliad counties as well as portions of Jackson, Refugio, Wharton and Matagorda counties among others.
First and foremost, Kolkhorst, a graduate of Texas Christian University, urged all Republican voters to get to the polls and to encourage their friends and colleagues to do the same.
She asked that they protect the long-standing "thin red line" — Texas must remain a Republican bastion, protecting liberty, constitutionalism and traditional values, she said at a Cuero campaign event on Oct. 18.
Her opposition said this election is the time to abandon that thin line.
"No. 1, Texas is not nearly as red as people think it is, so maybe Sen. Kolkhorst is right to call it thin," Tutt said Oct. 19. "It is not us versus them. The people of Texas are speaking. We're all neighbors. We have lived in a Republican controlled state for 20 plus years. We survived that. We can move into the future together."
Tutt, 30, graduated from Texas A&M University in 2016 and works for the university's forest service as a computer maintenance technician, he said.
Kolkhorst, 57, is a fifth generation Texan, a small business owner, former member of the Texas House of Representatives from 2001-2014 and a state senator since.
She has been married to her high school sweetheart for many years, while Tutt was unable to marry his partner until more recently because of laws in Texas that prohibited same-sex marriage.
"My opponent has been an antagonist to LGBTQ plus rights. In May of 2015, she signed on to a Senate resolution forbidding same sex marriage in Texas," Tutt said. "She has harmed my community and I am going to stop her."
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled same sex marriage legal in all states on June 26, 2015.
At the Cuero campaign event, Kolkhorst was silent on the subject of same sex marriage. She also did not answer emailed questions on the topic. She focused her energy, instead, on talking about drilling oil, tapping in to Texas' wealth of resources, and curbing inflation.
"Inflation is at its highest rate than it has been in the last 40 years," Kolkhorst said, blaming it on Washington.
Tutt said the blame for economic and other woes in Texas rests squarely on the shoulders of the old-guard government in Austin, of which, he said, Kolkhorst is a proven partisan.
"We deserve better. Our state government has let us down for a while now," Tutt said. "Senator Kolkhorst has been in elected office for over 20 years now, so she has a lion's share in that."
Kolkhorst is chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Human Services and chairs the Special Committee on Child Protective Services, working closely with advocates to protect abused children and reform the foster care system.
Additionally, Kolkhorst serves on 14 other committees and boards in the Texas Senate, according to the Texas Senate website.
Tutt leads an LGBTQ plus nonprofit, has spent over 1,000 hours manning a crisis hotline as both a volunteer and a trainer, was in the Corps of Cadets at Texas A&M and is an Eagle Scout.
Tutt said that Kolkhorst's campaign is a juggernaut.
"As of October, Kolkhorst had $1.9 million in her campaign account," Tutt said. "She has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars against little old me. I have raised $60,000. I'm happy to give her a reason to spend some of hers."
Kolkhorst spoke in Cuero about how many thousands of miles she has covered campaigning — 7,577.8 miles as of Oct. 18.
Tutt said he doesn't have enough paid time off to cover such extravagance, but said he puts in hundreds of miles on his days off from work.
"I covered 300 miles on Saturday," Tutt said. "My 8 to 5 Monday through Friday job only gives me so much time to campaign. I'm as working class as it gets. I'm a dirt road Democrat."
While Kolkhorst said she wants voters to keep Republicans in power "down the ballot" in Texas, Tutt said he hopes to help break that "stranglehold."
"I don't think we can expect progress by maintaining the status quo," Tutt said. "A lot of people are tired of hyper (partisanship). Republicans being in power so long means they have not had to compromise or listen to people. We need to shake things up and break that stranglehold."
Kolkhorst said that Texas can only be kept strong by keeping it Republican.