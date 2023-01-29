While many prospective grooms may have been at home watching the National Football League's conference championships, many brides-to-be and young women about to turn 15 browsed their planning prospects and frock options at the 2023 Bridal and Quince Expo at the Victoria Community Center, 2905 E. North St., Sunday afternoon.
Hundreds of people, mostly women with a scattering of men, attended the Victoria event, which was sponsored by Sweet Fountainz Bakery and Sweet Occasions, from noon-5 p.m.
A lot goes into planning a wedding or a quince, and browsers had a lot of local options to choose from at the event.
About 30 companies pitched their wares, fares and services to wide-eyed brides, who were given a sticker at the door designating them as prospective clientele with the simple words "Bride to Be."
The companies in attendance could fill any need a bride might have.
What sort of cake would guests like?
Blume & Flour Bakery and Coffee Bar has an answer for that.
Their most popular cake is a lemon blueberry with a marshmallow frosting, owner Mellisa Flores said.
The little muffin sampling of the cake melted in the mouth. It was sweet and moist but light and deliciously full of flavor.
What's not to love?
Who will style the bride's hair?
Angie Knix styles hair at Hello Gorgeous Salon & Boutique, 1103 Sam Houston Dr.
Knix brought a model/friend along to Sunday's event. She styled the woman's long red locks into a queenly coiffed do, topped by a stunning gem-encrusted black crown.
"It's a lot of fun to style hair, and I get to enjoy their special day with them," Knix said. "It's about making them feel good on that day, helping them calm down and feel relaxed and ready."
Knix said she was nominated for the Victoria Advocate's 13th Annual Best of the Best special section. She didn't know who nominated her but said she has numerous loyal clientele.
How will the bride know what to plan next?
Mckaylah Lopez, 24, of Goliad, provides full service planning and coordinating for special events such as weddings and quinces.
Lopez owns and operates The Well Woman Wedding Planning and Event Company. She said, as far as wedding planning goes, "Springtime is popping off right now."
"I love meeting new people at events like this," Lopez said. "I've gotten some new business, but I am still booking some for fall 2023 and all of 2024 and 2025."
She is a personable gal with a ready smile, and her mantra is straightforward, "I can't wait to get you married!"
What about decorations?
Inside 361 Pop Up Shops, 2504 N. Laurent St., Martha Rodriquez Jaime, sells her beaded, flowered, lacey and silky decorations. She had a booth at Sunday's event covered in pearly doodads.
She has been creating pretty pizzazz for special events for 20 years, she said.
She doesn't limit herself to weddings and quinces, however. She can create decorations for other special church-related days such as baptisms and first communions.
Who will perform the music?
Strings of the Crossroads are an elegant orchestral group with a busy schedule, requiring booking at least three weeks in advance of an event.
The group is made up of three young, accomplished musicians from Victoria.
Ori Eber graduated from Victoria East High School in 2022 as salutatorian.
What will the bridal party wear?
Every variety of gown — some popping with bright color, others more subdued — strutted down a center walkway, beginning at 2 p.m. during the event's style show.
Music from the "Twilight" movie series bumped from the speakers as one model strode down the walkway in a sleek, pearlized, off-the-shoulders white wedding gown.
One model wore an airy blue quince dress and a shimmering crown reminiscent of Cinderella.
A proud little flower girl fluffed about in a salmon pink mass of lace and ribbon.
The Jade & Madalynn Bridal Boutique, 1401 E. Airline Road, featured many of their gowns.