PORT LAVACA — Clouds gathered on the horizon — and darkened. The last notes of the Tejano Boys sung out, carried by the wind across Lavaca Bay to the shores of Point Comfort. Festival attendees coalesced at the stage, and Bayfront Peninsula Park stilled.
At 5:30 p.m. with the emcee's prompting, they stepped up to the line: First the children, then the women and last the men.
Flongs would be flung.
According to the Encyclopedia Brittanica, the oldest-known sandal was found in Oregon and was likely worn nearly 11,000 years ago. Variations on the theme of sandal have been favored by the ancient Egyptians, Greeks and Romans, which means Saturday's flip-flop kicking competition at Port Lavaca's annual Flip Flop Festival could be the most-recent contest of a sport older than football, soccer and badminton combined.
Port Lavaca events coordinator Tania French said organizers had to contend with a pair of heavy downpours early on Saturday.
"Yesterday we were worried about having enough space for all the vendors," French said, "which is a good problem to have." But after the rainfall, she said, a number of vendors pulled out and soundcheck for the bands got pushed from 9 a.m. to noon. French credited the sound technicians for getting the music going once the skies cleared.
The Tejano Boys and the Hotel Drifters both took to the stage unimpeded. The rain returned in the evening, and headliner No Resolve's performance was canceled.
"We're in South Texas where . . . you can be in a drought for months, and then the bottom falls out," French said. "So our artists have to be adaptable, too."
A handful of dedicated fishermen turned out for Casting Out Cancer, an early-morning fishing tournament to raise money for the MD Anderson Cancer Center.
Organizer and Port Lavaca Wal-Mart manager Christy Thedford said that she and her colleagues had known a number of people who struggled with cancer, and it was important to them to support organizations that helped those afflicted.
"The rain kind of struggled with us a little bit," Thedford said, "but we had our first person come in at about 6:15 this morning — eager — and he ended up winning overall with a 3-pound red."
Despite the rain, the cornhole tournament and the Fling Flong contest proceeded on time.
"It takes a team," she said. "We have a great team, and it's been: Adapt, adapt, adapt, adapt."
