Deputies arrested Tilford Vaughntae Williams, 39, of Port Lavaca, on Friday, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams, displaying a fictitious license plate and displaying a fictitious motor vehicle registration.
Williams remained jailed Monday with bail set at $31,000.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by deputies March 3 on a warrant charging him with parole violation.
- VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Victoria man by deputies March 3 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.15% case.
- VICTORIA — A 55-year-old Victoria man by officers March 3 on a warrant charging him with property theft less than $100 with a previous conviction.
- VICTORIA — A 53-year-old Bloomington man by deputies March 3 on warrants charging him with two Class C misdemeanors and property theft between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers March 3 on a warrant charging him with assault causing injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by deputies March 3 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated case.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria woman by officers March 3 on a warrant charging her with bond forfeiture in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case and on five warrants charging her with Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 52-year-old Brazoria woman by deputies March 3 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a property theft less than $2,500 with two or more previous case and on two warrants charging her with violation of probation on financial instrument forgery cases.
- VICTORIA — A 50-year-old Harlingen man by deputies March 4 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 200-400 grams, tampering with or fabricating evidence to impair an investigation and the unlawful use of a criminal instrument.
- VICTORIA — A 58-year-old Victoria man by deputies March 4 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 51-year-old Houston man by officers March 4 on suspicion of assaulting a family or household member two or more times within 12 months, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria man by officers March 4 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and tampering with or fabricating evidence to impair an investigation and on three warrants charging him with Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by deputies March 4 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated second or more offense case.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers March 4 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an obstruction or retaliation case and on four warrants charging him with Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 47-year-old Converse man by officers March 4 on a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in an assaulting a family member causing injury case, on suspicion of violating a bond or protective order and on a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria woman by deputies March 4 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams and a Class C misdemeanor..
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers March 4 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria woman by officers March 4 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence to impair an investigation and on two warrants charging her with Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers March 5 on suspicion of unlawfully carrying a weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria woman by deputies March 5 on a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in a possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams case.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria woman by officers on a warrant charging her with assault causing injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers March 6 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Telferner man by deputies March 6 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an engaging in organized criminal activity case and a warrant charging her with bond forfeiture in a property theft between $750-$2,500 case.