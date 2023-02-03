PORT LAVACA — A partially paralyzed man whom Mayor Jack Whitlow described as the closest thing he had to a son died in a fire Thursday night at the mayor's home behind a business on Main Street.

"It hit me this morning," the mayor said in an interview on Friday. "He was practically my son.

"The property is nothing, he was everything," Whitlow said.

He said the victim had no father in the picture and he stepped into that role about 10 years ago, as the man's mother personal issues to deal with as well.

"I told him I'd be his dad about 10 years ago," Whitlow said, explaining the victim had no father in the picture and he had no son.

He described the victim, identified as Brandon Woolf, 30, as partially paralyzed as the result of an automobile accident several years ago. Woolf's mother helped him recover and Whitlow said he had the man stay with him about a week per month to help him train and condition, including walking along the bay shore to build strength.

He said his home and the shop at 123 E. Main St., was "completely destroyed."

The victim, he said, "died trying to get out."

The mayor was not home at the time, and Woolf's caregiver had just left, he said. It was unclear what started the fire, he said.

According to The Port Lavaca Wave, the fire started about 5:40 p.m. on Thursday.

The Port Lavaca Fire Department received assistance from several nearby agencies, including the Point Comfort Volunteer Fire Department, Seadrift Fire Department, Calhoun County EMS and the Formosa Plastics ladder truck, according to the Wave.

The paper reported the fire was contained by 10 p.m.

Whitlow said Formosa Plastics had offered him use of one of its guest houses for a couple of days.

The fire also claimed the lives of two of Woolf's three dogs, Whitlow said. One of the mayor's two dogs was burned and suffered smoke inhalation, but is being treated. The other escaped unharmed.

The mayor said he has nothing but praise and thanks for the firefighters and first responders who tackled the blaze and offered medical assistance on Thursday night.