A man robbed a bank in Port Lavaca Tuesday morning, authorities said.
At about 9:50 a.m., a man handed a note to a Wells Fargo cashier, indicating that he was robbing the bank, a Port Lavaca Police Department Facebook post said.
According to Google maps, there is only one Wells Fargo bank in Port Lavaca at 699 SH 35 South.
The Wells Fargo had posted on their website a temporarily closure alert, with shortened hours, as of Tuesday.
Authorities are not saying how much money was handed to the man. He did not have a weapon and no one was injured, according to the post.
The suspect fled in an older model tan Mercury southbound on SH 35, the Port Lavaca police said. It is believed the suspect is linked to additional robberies in the surrounding area.