In coastal Calhoun County, Christmas trees and front yards won’t be the only thing lit up for this holiday season.
Port O’Connor will host another iteration of the annual lighted boat parade, when dozens of decorated boats will sail past Port O’Connor down the Intracoastal Waterway to celebrate the holidays.
The boats will set sail around 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3 from the little jetty, then head west down the intracoastal toward Froggie’s Bait Dock, said Darla Parker, the Port O’Connor Chamber of Commerce president.
Many of the boats will also be a part of the Freeport to Port O’Connor Toy Run, which transports donated toys to kids in need from Freeport to Port O’Connor.
“They’re the major participants,” Parker said about the Toy Run fleet. The 2022 edition is the 20th annual iteration of the Toy Run event.
After the Toy Run boats unload their donated toys in Port O’Connor, they’ll be decorated for the parade. Last year, they raised an estimated $70,000 worth of toys, according to the group’s Facebook page.
Parker said she was expecting around 30 or 35 total boats to sail in the parade this year. Boaters who wish to join the parade should register on the Port O’Connor Chamber of Commerce’s website. It does not cost anything to sail in the parade.
If you’re more of a landlubber, then Parker recommends Froggie’s Bait Dock, the Clark’s Bait Shop parking lot or the fishing center as the best places to watch the boats sail past — unless you or a friend are lucky enough to have some waterfront property.
The 2022 edition of the boat parade is the 23rd time Port O’Connor has held the event, Parker said, and it will pretty much follow previous years’ tradition. The best-decorated boats will be awarded with prizes.