Calhoun County authorities released the names of a man and woman killed in Monday night's helicopter crash southwest of Port O'Connor.
Pilot Glenn Ihde, 56, of Bay City; and the sole passenger, Alicia Salazar, 50, of Houston; were both found dead in the wreckage on Tuesday morning, according sheriff's office Chief Deputy Johnny Krause.
The helicopter crashed in a neighborhood on Burgundy Bay, a residential roadway about 5 miles southwest of Port O’Connor, Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Sgt. Ruben San Miguel said Tuesday.
Sheriff Bobbie Vickery said Tuesday evening that deputies found the crash that morning. The helicopter crashed about 9:57 p.m. Monday.
Krause said Wednesday the investigation had been turned over to the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.