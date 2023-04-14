A Port O’Connor couple died after a Friday morning mobile home fire.
After extinguishing the fire, first responders found Port O’Connor residents Charlie Johnson, 60, and Sharon Holcomb, 52, inside the home, Chief Deputy Johnny Krause said.
They were likely dating, he said.
The Port O’Connor Volunteer Fire Department was called out at 6:08 a.m. Friday to the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Seventh Street, said Nancy Pomykal, Precinct 5 Calhoun County justice of the peace.
Several first-responder agencies responded to the fire, Pomykal said.
When a Calhoun County deputy arrived first on the scene, smoke was pouring out of the mobile home, Krause said.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office with help from the sheriff’s office, as of Friday. There was no indication of foul play.
Investigators think the fire started in the kitchen where the couple might have been cooking, Krause said.
Johnson was pronounced dead by Pomykal at 7:30 a.m. at the location of the fire, and Holcomb was taken to Memorial Medical Center in Port Lavaca, where she died from her injuries upon reaching the hospital, Pomykal said. She was pronounced dead by an emergency room doctor at 8:02 a.m.
Pomykal ordered autopsies for the couple at the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office. The bodies will be taken there Saturday morning, she said.