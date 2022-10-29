A grant from the federal government is expected to boost the Port of Palacios' efforts to update critical infrastructure.
The new funding is worth $9.6 million, according a news release from the office of Sen. John Cornyn. Grant money will be used to repair or replace around 5,600 feet of bulkhead and install approximately 20 vessel-to-shore power stations. Each power station would have the capacity to serve several vessels simultaneously.
Altogether, the improved infrastructure "will make the facilities more resilient to the effects of natural disasters and sea level rise," according to the news release.
“Access to safe and efficient infrastructure is critical as more goods come in and out of Texas ports each day,” Cornyn said in a statement. “I applaud this announcement and look forward to seeing the positive impact this investment in the Port of Palacios will have for commerce in the Gulf Coast.”
Funding for the port improvements was made possible by the U.S. Department of Transportation's Port Infrastructure Development Grants. The federal government appropriated $450 million for the grant program this year.
Port of Palacios Director Victor Martinez said the grant funding will bring more electricity to the site, which means vessels that do not want to use their own generators while ashore can access reliable energy by plugging in to a newly-upgraded power station.
"New power stations will also help shipyard workers from Palacios who are under contract with (the Texas Department of Transportation) to repair the ferries from Port Aransas," Martinez said. "They would not need to use their own generators to maintain their equipment."
Martinez said the replacement of bulkheads on the property comes at a crucial time, as the life span of the bulkheads installed in the 1980s has reached its end.
"We are super excited about receiving this award," Martinez said. "This is the first time we have been awarded a grant of this significance and we did it on the first try."
The Palacios port, which is part of Matagorda County Navigation District No. 1, serves both commercial and recreational purposes. Martinez said the site also is home to many shrimping operations.