The water in Point Comfort was deemed unsafe for use Monday morning, according to one official. As of Monday evening, residents had not received notice they could use the water, boiled or otherwise.
Point Comfort resident John Warren received a text message notice from the city at 9:19 a.m. warning him not to use the water, he said.
Keaton Dunn, who works for Inframark, the company that manages Point Comfort’s water supply, said Monday evening that the order is the result of an “operator error.”
“A chemical tank was overfilled, and out of an abundance of caution, we are telling people not to use the water until further notice,” Dunn said.
Dunn said he could not comment further.
Company officers could not be reached for comment on Monday.
It is unclear what sort of chemical was contained in the overfilled tank or what the city will do to clean it out of the water.