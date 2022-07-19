The United States Postal Service's newest set of stamps recognizes a traditional genre of Mexican music that is popular in the Crossroads region.
With roots dating to colonial Mexico, mariachi is the subject of a stamp collection released last Friday. Individual mariachi stamps at the 312 S. Main St. post office in Victoria cost 60 cents, while a sheet of 20 stamps costs $12.
The stamps also may be available for purchase at the James Moody Post Office on 2804 Sam Houston Drive by the end of the week, according to an employee at the branch.
Throughout its history, mariachi has been known for its instrument ensemble, mainly the vihuela (guitar), guitarron (bass guitar), arpa (harp), violin and trumpet. The other recognizable component of mariachi bands is their costuming — the traje de charro.
“The Postal Service is proud to unveil these new mariachi stamps to celebrate the exuberant sounds of this music that is an integral part of Mexican American culture and has fans around the world,” Postal Service executive Peter Pastre said in a news release.
As a member of Mariachi Sepientes de Oro in Victoria and teacher of mariachi in local schools, Robert Rodriguez is familiar with the genre's growth in the United States, which he said originated in California before spreading eastward to Texas.
"I'm glad to see it recognized, especially in the U.S.," Rodriguez said in an interview.
The five graphic stamps were the creation of artist Rafael López, who lives and works in both Mexico and San Diego. Each features an individual performer dressed in traditional clothing with their instrument. While the outfits are ornate, the backgrounds are simple and bright, inspired by the palette of another Mexican craft — papel picado, the banners of elaborate paper cutouts that are often put up for parties and other events.
While mystery surrounds the origins of mariachi, López said there’s no doubt the beats and rhythms that evolved over centuries in tiny Mexican villages are now known around the globe. There’s something special about mariachi’s celebratory nature and Latinos are proud to be able to share that with other cultures, López said.
"Growing up, I remember nostalgic weekends listening to the uniquely Mexican sound of mariachi music in Plaza Garibaldi in Mexico City," López said. "Mariachi music is an emblem of Mexican cultural heritage with roots in the United States and followers around the globe and I'm excited and honored to share the vibrant spirit of this music with these stamps."
Mariachi experienced a rise in popularity in the 1930s when movies and radio broadcasts carried the music to the masses. Education programs training musicians in mariachi helped the genre sustain its widespread influence in the United States and Latin America.
Today, mariachi bands perform across the region and at many special events in town.
