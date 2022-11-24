With the holiday gift and food season around the corner, the Victoria Fire Department and Victoria Police Department are teaming up to take on local U.S. Postal Service workers in a game of basketball in the name of charity.

The game between Victoria first responders and the National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 1221, the local postal service union, is set for 1 p.m-4:30 p.m. on Dec. 4 at Faith Family Gym. It will benefit the Food Bank of The Golden Crescent and Victoria Toys for Tots.

"We had our yearly food drive in May and we didn't collect as many cans as we're accustomed to," union President Robert Alvarez.

Alvarez talked with the food bank after that and was told there was no big event during the holidays to help drive donations. After discovering his daughter and Victoria Fire Chief Tracy Fox's daughter play basketball together, the idea for the game came to fruition, Alvarez said.

"I want to do more for the food bank," he said. "I feel like we let them down."

Rural food banks face more obstacles for their holiday distributions, according to Joe Weeden, Feeding America Senior Director of Commodity Foods.

"We came up with this to help benefit the community during the holiday season, because they don't get very many donations around this time," Alvarez said.

In talking to the charities, it was explained to him that often during the holidays people get in their own bubbles and forget there are still people in need, he said.

Tickets for the game will cost $5 at the door or on the food bank's website, but attendees can bring five canned goods or a toy worth at least $5 instead of paying for a ticket.

"You can expect a good game and we'll have some giveaways," Alvarez said. "We'll have giveaways throughout the game and halftime."

Many of Alvarez' workers are donating toys and food ahead of the game and he encourages those attending to do the same.

"The food or toy will go a lot further, because they can do more with the food than cash," Alvarez said. "There's people who we don't see who don't get their turkey or ham or anything and we want to make them feel like they can actually have something this year. Sometimes, more than not with all this stuff happening the last couple years with the COVID people didn't have that and we want them to have something to look forward to."