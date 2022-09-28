Q: How severe is this year's Flu season expected to be?

A: While not an absolute in predicting how severe a Flu season is expected to be, a common indicator for flu season in North America is to see the flu season experience of countries in the Southern Hampshire during it's fall and winter season.

In Australia, they've experienced their worst flu season period from May to July since 2017, according to the Australian Influenza Surveillance Report from the Australian Department of Health and Aged Care.