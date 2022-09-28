Plans for Jersey College, a for-profit nursing school based in New Jersey, to open a nursing program at DeTar Healthcare System has rung alarm bells at Victoria College and Citizens Medical Center.
Officials at Victoria College, the University of Houston-Victoria and Citizens Medical Center are concerned the plan would reduce the number of nurses in the Crossroads and hurt existing nursing programs.
“If for some reason that (Victoria College) program diminishes, it will make it much harder for us to hire nurses who want to come here, are from here and want to stay here to continue to meet our needs,” Citizens CEO Mike Olson said Wednesday.
Jersey College’s planned program, still early in the state government’s approval process, would bring nursing students to DeTar, which is owned by Tennessee-based Community Healthcare Systems.
Its registered nursing programs cost students around $46,000, according to its website. That cost is significantly more than VC’s at $12,000, said Victoria College President Jennifer Kent.
However, Jersey College students could get a partial scholarship if they sign a multi-year agreement to work at CHS-owned hospitals after graduating, Kent said.
Since DeTar is the only CHS-owned hospital in the Victoria area, those contracts could pull many Jersey College-trained nurses out of Victoria’s workforce and hospitals.
However, DeTar said those students would actually be required to stay at the hospital which sponsors the scholarship, possibly keeping them in Victoria.
“Scholarships will be offered to employees and non-employees, contingent upon the recipients remaining at their sponsoring facility for a period of time,” DeTar spokeswoman Judith Barefield said in a statement Wednesday.
The hospital anticipates “retaining 75% of the Jersey College graduates in the local community upon graduation.”
Eighty percent of Victoria College-trained nurses stay in the region even 10 years after graduation, according to VC. About 110 nurses graduate from their program each year.
Beyond the possible effects on the Crossroads’ nursing supply, Victoria College also believes a Jersey College program at DeTar would devastate its own program.
Kent predicted that each Jersey College nursing student at DeTar would effectively replace a Victoria College student, meaning the planned program would hit Victoria College “very negatively.”
This effect is because the size of VC’s nursing program is based on the amount of clinical spaces at medical sites in the region, which itself depends on the amount of patients at area hospitals.
Citizens and DeTar account for most of VC’s clinical spaces, where student nurses get hands-on experience as part of their training, she said.
If Jersey College’s program took up some of those limited spaces, existing programs would not be able to use them, effectively cutting their ability to enroll students.
“That pushes out our students and that results in no additional nurses,” Kent said. “Those are the nurses that primarily come here and go into the rural areas that depend on us.”
This dynamic means adding another nursing program would not mean more nurses for Victoria, but at least in Kent’s telling, would simply replace existing programs.
Since many graduates from that program would likely not stay in Victoria, displacing existing programs could actually mean fewer overall nurses in Victoria.
“The idea of training local residents to become registered nurses and then sending them to work in other parts of the state hurts our community,” Kent testified to the Texas Senate Committee on Health and Human Services on Aug. 24. “Our public two-year colleges are unique in higher education precisely because of our local impact. It would not just hurt our county hospital in particular, but all the rural hospitals and clinics in the region.”
CHS as a company has struggled with labor costs throughout the pandemic, particularly when it comes to nursing, according to CHS earnings reports.
Jane Cook, Citizens’ Chief Nursing Officer, said at a Citizens board meeting Wednesday that some states have few barriers stopping CHS nurses from being sent out of state through their scholarship contracts if CHS desires.
Both CHS and DeTar officials have said they don’t want to harm local nursing programs.
But, Kent said there is no way the planned program can be implemented without harming the programs.
Victoria College is not the only local institution concerned about Jersey College’s plans.
The University of Houston-Victoria’s nursing program could also be negatively affected in a similar way.
“Whatever negatively affects Victoria College affects us also,” UHV President Bob Glenn said.
At the Citizens board meeting Wednesday, CEO Mike Olson said he and other area hospital leaders don’t see the benefit of the Jersey College program.
Citizens plans to not offer any clinical spots to Jersey College students. Olson expects the other community hospitals in the region to follow suit, he said.
The Texas Department of State Health Services already projected a shortage of nurses before the pandemic that has since been exacerbated by burnout.
Jersey College did not respond to request for comment from the Advocate by Tuesday night.