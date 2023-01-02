Victoria Electric Cooperative reported a power outage at 2:45 p.m. Monday in the Nursery area.
The Cooperative's Facebook page reported a lineman was on duty, working to restore power to the area as of 3:47 p.m.
Some customers reported power restoration at about the same time.
By 3:49, the Cooperative reported that power was restored to most of the area, except Love Road.
Power was reported fully restored at 4:03 p.m.
Customers can view the Facebook page to report power outages or for updates on outages.