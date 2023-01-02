Power Line Worker
Contributed photo by Victoria College

Victoria Electric Cooperative reported a power outage at 2:45 p.m. Monday in the Nursery area.

The Cooperative's Facebook page reported a lineman was on duty, working to restore power to the area as of 3:47 p.m.

Some customers reported power restoration at about the same time.

By 3:49, the Cooperative reported that power was restored to most of the area, except Love Road.

Power was reported fully restored at 4:03 p.m.

Customers can view the Facebook page to report power outages or for updates on outages.

Tags

Public Safety Reporter

Tamara covers crime and courts as the public safety reporter for the Victoria Advocate. She is a graduate of the University of Washington and a native of Minnesota.