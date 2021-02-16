Power was restored to KAVU Newscenter 25’s station on North Navarro Street Tuesday, after a power outage and back up generator failure forced the news station to go off the air Monday morning.
American Electric Power restored power to the station at 2:30 p.m., said Danny Aguilar, the station’s general manager.
“Our team has been preparing for newscasts and are planning to go forward with newscast and full broadcasts across all the stations,” he said Tuesday afternoon.
Executive News Director James Munoz went live on his Facebook page Tuesday to explain the power issues to viewers shortly before the power was restored.
The Victoria Television Group has 18 stations, all of which went off the air, he said.
Munoz said the station lost power at 2 a.m. Monday, which prevented staff from doing its Monday morning broadcast. Staff was able to go online Monday afternoon and started preparing for the 5 p.m. broadcast, but then the station’s generator failed, he said.
“We were not ready for this. Our generator failed. It is not set up to withstand 9 degrees, obviously, but we were also rolled into the outages, Munoz said. “As a journalist, that is not what we want to see happen. We want to be on no matter what.”
Staff continued to push out news updates via the station’s Facebook, Twitter and website while power was out.
As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, the station’s power remained on.
“We have our fingers crossed (that the power will remain on) and we won’t encounter any other issues,” Aguilar said.
