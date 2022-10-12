Five churches are scheduled to participate in Pray For Bloomington on Oct. 22.
Organizers are hoping the can revitalize the event which was first held in 2019.
In 2019, Apostolic Life Center Church Youth Pastor Pedro Zendejas was on a mission in Japan when he felt a calling to do something for his local community.
“I started thinking about what I was doing for my home, my community,” Zendejas said. “Regardless of religion or ethnicity, I started reaching out to different pastors.”
Zendejas originally wanted to gather the people in his community together to pray in unity, to combat the hurt going on in the world. In 2019, six churches participated in the first event. But due to COVID-19, the event has not been held again since, despite a wish from the community that it would, Zendejas said.
“We wanted to do a fall festival with prizes and music and food,” Zendejas said. “Each of churches had booths at the event so they could speak with people. We wanted to tell people about Jesus Christ and bring the community together to pray.”
Pray For Bloomington will come to the Bloomington High School football stadium, 300 E. Third St., from 4 to 8 p.m. This year, the five churches that are participating are Apostolic Life Center Church, First Baptist Church, Morningstar Baptist Church, Mt. Cavalry Baptist Church and Cornerstone Apostolic Church, Zendejas said.
“There were two more churches that wanted to participate, but they are still having problems related to COVID,” Zendejas said.
During the event, Zendejas said representatives from each church will speak every 30 minutes.
“We’re inviting the community to pray,” Zendejas said. “We’ve all been hurt in some way by COVID, so we want to help restore hope. I’m hoping that God may help heal the community.”
The event will be free. The main dish served would be brisket plates as well as tacos, nachos, hamburgers and hot dogs, as well as a variety of drinks, Zendejas said.
“Not everybody is a believer,” Zendejas said. “We want to introduce Jesus to at least one person. We want to introduce God’s love to at least one life.”
First Baptist Church Pastor Chuck Stewart said the first event in 2019 brought at least three families to his church. He said people have asked him each year when the event was going to start again.
“All last year people kept asking me about it,” Stewart said. “We thought then that we were really going to press for it this year. It’s awesome. It’s a way to spread the gospel.”
In 2019, Stewart said they originally printed up about 800 tickets, but they had to get more when up to 1,200 people showed up for the event.
As the world seems to grow more threatening, it was important to focus on those around them in the community, he said. Stewart added that the post COVID-19 world meant that people were not as focused as before on embracing Christianity.
“People don’t take time anymore,” Stewart said. “We need to be still.”
He said Zendejas came to him when he wanted to organize the event in 2019.
“That young man, God blessed him beyond measure,” Stewart said.