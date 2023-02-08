The only survivor of a plane crash in Yoakum weeks ago called for emergency assistance after the fatal disaster, according to the National Transportation Safety Board’s preliminary report.
The plane crashed at 10:39 a.m. Jan. 17 as it headed to the Yoakum Municipal Airport to land, according to the NTSB report. Skies were clear and visibility was 10 miles, the report also said.
The survivor was released from a San Antonio hospital and returned home this week.
Kennon Vaughan, 45, lead pastor at Harvest Church in Germantown, Tennessee, survived the crash that killed four other people on board the Piper aircraft. The group were all members of the Memphis-area church and were flying to Yoakum.
A Feb. 6 Harvest Church Facebook post announced Vaughan’s return to Germantown, saying, “It is with great joy that tonight is our final, regular update as our beloved pastor is home.”
Among the dead were the pilot and owner of the plane, Steven Carl Tucker, 64, of Germantown, and owner of Circle Y Saddles in Yoakum; co-pilot Brandon Tyler Patterson, 34, also of Germantown; as well as passengers William Lee Garner, 66, and Tyler Bradley Springer, 36, both of Memphis, Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson, said after the crash.
Vaughan survived the crash and was treated for serious injuries at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio. He remained at the hospital for more than two weeks, according to church posts.
“The airplane came to rest upright, and both wings were found separated from the fuselage due to the impact sequence,” according to the report. “The airplane sustained substantial damage to both wings and the fuselage. According to first responders, the passenger with serious injuries was able to egress from the cabin and he contacted first responders with his cellular phone.”
The report said the airplane was cleared to land and “data showed that about 1 mile south of the approach end of the runway, the airplane turned to the east, descended, and impacted terrain.”
The report did not say what caused the crash, but said the plane was modified in February 2020 and “was equipped with a Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A-35 turboprop engine.”
The national safety board will release a full report about the crash in 12-24 months, Keith Holloway, an NTSB media relations specialist, said in an earlier report.